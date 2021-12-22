e-Paper Get App

Legal

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 03:10 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Case against Iqbal Chahal, Sitaram Kunte, Suresh Kakani for passing unlawful orders

Sanjay Jog
BMC chief Iqbal Chahal | File

A criminal case has been filed against former Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, BMC chief Iqbal Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani for passing unlawful orders discriminating between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

The complainant requested for issuance of an arrest warrant against the accused.

The case was filed by Mr. Ambar H. Koiri, a member of the National Steering Committee of Awaken India Movement before the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Mulund, Mumbai.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:24 PM IST
