FPJ Legal: Calcutta HC dismisses PIL seeking direction to Centre to allow tableau on Netaji for Republic Day parade

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Monday refused to hear a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to allow West Bengal's tableau on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26.

According to High Court sources, the court refused to hear the case as according to the division bench of the court it is ‘not possible’ to give a verdict a day before the Republic Day.

“The matter came up very late for hearing and just a day before the Republic Day it is not correct to give any verdict,” said the court sources.

It is pertinent to mention that advocate Ramaprasad Sarkar moved the Calcutta High Court on January 20 demanding Netaji's tableau from Bengal in the Republic Day parade.

Meanwhile, Netaji's tableau will be showcased in Red Road’s parade by the state government.

Slamming the BJP-led Central government, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh claimed that after TMC protested for rejecting the tableau of Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had decided to install a statue of Netaji at India Gate.

“Hologram statue had to be installed as there was no plan of installing Netaji’s statue at India Gate. After the TMC’s protest, the BJP government overnight had decided to install a granite statue of the greatest son of Bengal,” mentioned Ghosh.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 16 had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rethink the inclusion of West Bengal's tableau on Netaji during the 125th birth anniversary celebration of Netaji and 75th year of Independence.

Replying to Mamata Banerjee’s letter, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 18 had written a letter to the Chief Minister stating that the CPWD also has given Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as Republic Day Tableau theme for which the Bengal tableau has been canceled.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:55 PM IST