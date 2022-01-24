FPJ Legal: Bombay HC to hear on Feb 7 PIL on enforcement of draft special regulations for fire safety in buildings

The Bombay High Court will hear on February 7 a PIL seeking enforcement of draft special regulations for fire safety in buildings. The regulations were issued in 2009 in the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attack.

The PIL was filed by advocate Abha Singh in 2018 in the wake of a spate of fires and deaths it caused. Her advocate mentioned the PIL on Monday before a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and justice MS Karnik seeking an urgent hearing citing the number of recent incidents. Her advocate Aditya Pratap mentioned the PIL and sought enforcement of draft special regulations for fire safety in buildings.

