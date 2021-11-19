FPJ Legal: Bombay HC reduces husband’s life sentence to 8 yrs imprisonment after he confesses of no intention to kill wife

Observing that the husband had not intention to kill his wife when he set her on fire in an inebriated state, the Bombay High Court has reduced his sentence from life imprisonment for murder to eight years imprisonment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A division bench of justices SS Shinde and Abhay Ahuja, on November 16, reduced life sentence of Bhiwandi-resident Allabaksh Shaikh observing: “The Appellant (Shaikh) would not have intended to inflict the injuries which the victim sustained on account of his act with an intention to cause death and, therefore, we are persuaded to bring down the offence from first degree murder to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”

Sessions court at Thane convicted Shaikh to life imprisonment on June 28, 2017. He filed an appeal before the HC through advocate Aniket Vagal.

According to prosecution, Shaikh returned home from work in the evening of August 6, 2014 in inebriated state and asked his wife, Shama for lunch. When she said that she hadn’t prepared his meal as he said he would return only late evening. Agitated, Shaikh started quarrelling with her and assaulted her. He then picked up a can of kerosene and poured it on Shama and set her on fire.

When Shama started shouting and crying, Shaikh got scared and poured water on her and covered her with bedsheet. He then took her to local hospital with the help of a neighbour and her mother, who resides nearby. The doctors however asked him to shift Shama to shift to Thane Civil Hospital as she had suffered over 85-90 per cent burns.

At the hospital, Shaikh was also treated for burns on his hands.

She gave a dying declaration that Shaikh set her on fire after a dispute over preparation of meal. She later succumbed on August 12, 2014.

After going through the evidence, the court observed that the circumstances suggest that there was “no premeditation to commit the offence nor an intention to kill”.

The judges observed that Shaikh was upset that the victim did not serve him food and the fight began. “It is not as if the Appellant (Shaikh) planned that he would go home and kill his wife. The conduct strongly suggests that he wanted to save her. The whole thing just went out of the control.

Observing that they were not discarding Shama’s dying declaration, the HC said: “but were considering the fact that Shaikh was in an inebriated state, while setting her on fire and then making frantic attempts to save and treat her leads us to believe that the Appellant probably would not have anticipated that the act done by him would have escalated to such a proportion that she might die. If he had intended her to die, he would not have made the efforts to rescue/save her.”

“We are inclined to believe that the Appellant though thought of inflicting burns on the victim and to frighten her, but the situation slipped out of his control and became fatal,” noted the judges.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 09:33 PM IST