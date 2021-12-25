FPJ Legal: Bombay HC permits real estate developer Sandeep Raheja to travel to UK for second dose of anti Covid vaccine

In a relief for real estate developer Sandeep Gopal Raheja, a part of K Raheja Realty Group and director of Ferani Hotels Private Limited, the Bombay High Court has granted him permission to travel to the United Kingdom from January 2, 2022 till January 11, 2022, to enable him to take second dose of Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine.

A division bench of justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal recently allowed Raheja to travel to the UK while directing him to furnish a fresh bond and surety of Rs 50,000 with the Bandra police station.

Earlier, the HC had permitted him to travel to the UK from October 27 to November 9 so he could get vaccinated.

The HC was hearing a plea filed by Raheja seeking quashing of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him terming it is “arbitrary, unjustifiable and against principles of natural justice” which would curtail his liberty to travel abroad. Pending hearing in the petition, Raheja has sought that the LOC be suspended so he can travel to the UK to get inoculated.

According to Raheja’s plea, he suffers from auto immune thyroid eye disease and has undergone a surgery at a London hospital in the past. Owing to his condition, his doctor has advised him to take M-RNA vaccine for the Covid-19, which is either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Rajiv Chavan, Raheja’s counsel, argued that only recently they learnt about the LOC. When Raheja inquired, the police refused to divulge more information.

Seeking quashing of the LOC, Chavan said that Raheja has been cooperating with the investigation since 2011 by recording his statement and submitting relevant documents.

An FIR was filed with the MRA Marg police station against Ferani Hotels Private Limited and Raheja in 2011 by Nusli Wadia, in his capacity as an administrator of the Eduljee Framroze Dinshaw Trust. Wadia alleged that the Trust was defrauded and that there was a breach of an agreement between Ferani Hotels and the Administrator.

The two parties have had multiple litigation before various courts on the issue.

Raheja alleged that pending litigation, the “Administrator scrumptiously” chose to file a criminal complaint against Ferani Hotels and its directors.

Since registration of FIR in 2011, Raheja has said that he has travelled abroad on multiple occasions.

