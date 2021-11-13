FPJ Legal: Bombay HC extends protection to inter-caste couple till further orders

The Bombay High Court has stated that their orders protecting couple who faced violence and death threats following their inter caste marriage will continue till further orders.



A vacation bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Madhav Jamdar said on Saturday that their earlier order of November 5 granting round the clock police protection to the couple will continue till further orders even as all the six accused in the case have been arrested.



The Mumbai-based couple faced strong opposition from the girl's family, belonging to Ahir community and the community members. The boy, a Brahmin, also hails from Chaubari village, Bachao taluka in Gujarat.



Additional public prosecutor Prajakta Chavan informed the HC that six persons, including the girl's father, brother, second husband, his brother were arrested. The police has also arrested the village’s Sarpanch and the community head.



Following HC rap, where the Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale was asked to appear before the court through video conference due to police inaction, an FIR was filed against the accused on Thursday and were arrested the same day.



They were produced before the magistrate on Friday and were remanded to police custody till November 17, said Shinde.



Advocated for the couple, Deepa Chavan and Pranav Badheka, requested the court to continue protection to the couple as an FIR was filed against the girl in Gujarat by her second husband for alleged theft.



The HC, had on November 5, asked the order to be sent to Gujarat DGP and produce the same before concerned court there in case any action was initiated against the girl there in the alleged theft case.



The couple who married last November faced a backlash from the girl's family and community.



She was taken to the village under the pretext of placating the community, where she was assaulted and married to another man, who raped and tortured her.



After nearly four months, in August, she managed to escape and return to Mumbai and lodged a complaint with the Powai police. However, the police didn’t do anything to which the judges expressed their displeasure.

In September her father-in-law was grievously assaulted at his residence by the second husband who came from Gujarat.



The HC has kept the matter for further hearing on November 25.



Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 07:08 PM IST