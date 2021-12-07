FPJ Legal: Bombay HC expresses dissatisfaction over Nawab Malik making statements against Sameer Wankhede’s family despite giving undertaking to court

The Bombay High Court has expressed dissatisfaction over NCP leader Nawab Malik making statements against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede’s family despite giving an undertaking to court.

The HC further said that if Malik is making statements in his individual capacity then he will be summoned to court.

The court also directed Malik explain in affidavit why action should not be taken against him for wilfully breaching his earlier statement of undertaking (where Malik said he will not make statements against Wankhedes).

Dnyandev Wankhede, father of Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai unit chief Sameer Wankhede, has filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court alleging that Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has committed contempt of court as he continued to give statements against his family despite giving an undertaking in court that he would not do so.

Nawab Malik in November gave an undertaking before a division bench of Bombay High Court that he would not tweet against Sameer Wankhede till the court hears the matter next.

