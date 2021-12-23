FPJ Legal: Bombay HC criticises concept of 'Paraya Dhan' often used for married women

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday criticised the "deep rooted" general mindset wherein a married woman is considered a "Paraya Dhan" and her real place is at her matrimonial house, even if she faces countless hardships. The HC also held harassing a woman because she has given birth to a girl child, would amount to cruelty.

A bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudesai was hearing a plea filed by one Ramdas Kalatkar, convicted by a sessions court in Pune in 1997 for abetting his wife and even subjecting her to cruelty.

As per the prosecution case, Ramdas's first wife Janabai had given birth to two daughters and after she returned her matrimonial home by giving birth to the second girl child, she found that her husband was already living with another woman, who was pregnant. The second wife later gave birth to a boy.

Subsequently, the second wife along with Ramdas and his mother kept harassing Janabai and often assault her physically. Everytime, Janabai used to leave the house and go to her parental home but her parents would often bring her back in a few days.

Taking note of the facts of the case, Justice Prabhudesai said, "The evidence on record indicates that about a month prior to her death, she had sent a message to her family that her life has become unbearable due to the ill-treatment meted out to her by the accused."

"The only support that Janabai got from her parents and her brothers was to take her back to her matrimonial home and to convince the accused to treat her well, probably in tune with the deep rooted general mind set that a married woman is ‘Paraya Dhan’ indicating that her real place is with her in-laws and she is expected to adjust to every situation, even if she has to face countless hardships," the judge said.

The bench further said that Janabai with no financial independence and support, had no other option but to live in her matrimonial home, where she was ill-treated and her daughter was considered as a liability.

"The deceased committed suicide not due to gross psychological problems or in a fit of anger but due to persistent inhuman treatment meted out to her for giving birth to a daughter," the judge observed, adding, "Seeing no escape from such inhuman treatment and no future for her daughter, she took this extreme step not only to end her life but also the life of her minor daughter."

"The fact that Janabai had taken the decision to end her life along with her minor daughter is itself an indication of the extent of cruelty meted out to her by the accused. It can thus be safely said that the accused by his continued course of conduct created such circumstances that she was left with no other option but to commit suicide," the judge held.

"The prosecution has also led evidence to establish that incessant cruelty and harassment meted out to her had driven her to end her life by jumping in a well and has thus proved abetment," the bench added.

As far as the prayer made by Ramdas to reduce the punishment of three years imposed on him is concerned, the judge noted that the accused has enjoyed the privilege of being on bail, even though two precious lives were lost due to his acts, "this certainly cannot be a ground to take a lenient view or to scale down the sentence of imprisonment."

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:24 PM IST