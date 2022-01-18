FPJ Legal: Bombay HC commutes death sentence of two sisters convicted for killing 9 children

The Bombay High Court has commuted death sentence of two sisters, Renuka Shinde and Seema Gavit -- who were awarded the sentence in 2001 for kidnapping 13 children and killing nine of them between 1990 and October 1996 – due to inordinate delay in execution of their sentence.

A division bench of justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal has however refused to release them forthwith, as prayed by them since they have already spent 25 years behind bars, observing that the “crime committed by them is heinous” and “the brutality with which the children were murdered is beyond words to condemn”.

The HC has clarified that their life imprisonment will be for the remainder of their lives. While commuting the life sentence, the HC has rapped the state government for the delay on its part in sending their mercy petition to the President of India, who had subsequently rejected the same.

The HC has said, the position of law that an unexplained delay in disposal of mercy petitions may result in commuting the death sentence was already holding the field when mercy petitions by the petitioners were made.

“Despite this legal position only due to the causal approach of the officers of the respondent state the mercy petitions were not decided for 7 years, 10 months and 15 days,” said the judges.

Coming down on the officers of the state responsible in the delay, the HC said: “There was laxity on the part of the state officers this is unacceptable. Especially when the electronic modes were available. Dereliction of duty of the officers of the state is responsible.”

The judges even observed that the delay was unjust and it failed the victims. “This (delay) is not only a violation of constitutional rights of the convicts but also failed the innocent victims,” added the judges.

The HC also cited the Supreme Court order, which while upholding their death sentence, said that their plea was being dismissed as “they are a menace to the society”.

The HC has left it to the state government to decide on remission of the sentence (early release of prisoner after spending few years in jail) saying: “Therefore if they (sisters) file for the remission of sentence, we have no doubt that the concerned officer will consider the gravity of the crime and adverse orders of the SC and this court which has said that they are beyond reforms.”

While reducing their death sentence to life imprisonment, the HC has cancelled and set aside the warrant for the execution of their death sentence.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 12:27 PM IST