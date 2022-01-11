FPJ Legal: Bombay HC admits BJP leader and corporator Prabhakar Shinde’s plea

In a major relief to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a Mumbai municipal corporator Prabhakar Shinde, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday admitted his petition challenging an order of the small causes court that had set aside his 2017 civic election as “null and void”.

Shinde was elected from ward number 106 in Mulund, in the central suburbs for the elections held on February 21, 2017.

Shinde had challenged small causes court order before the HC through Advocate Jeet Gandhi. On October 26, 2021, the HC had granted protection to Shinde which was continued from time to time.

On Tuesday, justice Nitin Sambre admitted the petition and continued protection to Shinde.

The election was challenged on the basis that the retuning officer had not signed on the nomination form.

Shinde’s lawyer Amogh Singh argued that the signing on the nomination form is the duty of the Returning Officer (RO). He argued that even if he failed to fulfil his duty the elected candidate cannot be punished for the act of the RO.

Besides, Shinde contended that the person challenging the election victory was neither a candidate nor a voter and therefore had no right file the election petition.

The order comes a month before the BMC polls scheduled for February 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:40 PM IST