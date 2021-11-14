e-Paper Get App

Legal

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 09:23 AM IST

FPJ Legal: Bhiwandi court grants exemption to Rahul Gandhi from appearing in person before it in defamation case

PTI
Rahul Gandhi | PTI

A court in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district granted exemption from appearing in person to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday in a defamation case filed against him by an RSS functionary.

The court of Joint Civil Judge and JMFC Bhiwandi JV Paliwal also fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing, when evidence of the complainant Rajesh Kunte will be recorded.

Gandhi's counsel Narayan Iyer told court that, on account of prior commitments, his client was unable to remain present before the court, and prayed that exemption from appearing be granted.

Iyer also sought an adjournment, which too was granted, and the next date of hearing was fixed.

The case pertains to a speech made by Gandhi during a political rally in Bhiwandi in which he allegedly made disparaging remarks about the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 09:03 AM IST
