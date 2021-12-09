FPJ Legal | Aryan Khan case: Nothing except statements to show accused committed offence, court while granting bail to two accused

A special court in its detailed orders while granting bail to two accused - Vikrant Chhokar and a Nigerian national Okoro Uzeoma in the drugs case connected with Aryan Khan recently, has said that except their own statements and that of their co-accused, there is no prima facie evidence to show they committed offence.

Chhokar, 33 was one of the first arrests in the case and was allegedly found in possession of five gram of Mephedrone, ten grams of Cocaine and ten grams of Charas on the ship. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) claimed he conspired with co-accused to commit the offence. The 40-year-old Nigerian national was, on the other hand, the last arrest in the case. The agency claimed to have seized 14 grams of Cocaine from him. It alleges that he is a drug supplier and had supplied drugs to his co-accused in the case and another supplier Abdul Shaikh.

Special judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act VV Patil said in his order on the foreigner that considering the material placed on record, it cannot be said that prima facie there is conspiracy and abetment as alleged by the prosecution. It also said that though the prosecution claims he is a peddler, it has failed to bring any cogent evidence in that regard. Barring the statements of his co-accused to the NCB, it said, there is nothing to show he was a supplier of contraband and hence, its contention that he is a peddler cannot be accepted.

The court said similarly in its order on Chhokar, that barring the statement of Chhokar, the prosecution must show some other cogent evidence on his complicity. Judge Patil said that however, except his statement there is no evidence to show he conspired with co-accused or that there was any nexus between him and them.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021