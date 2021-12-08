e-Paper Get App

Legal

Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 10:05 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Another two witnesses turn hostile in 2008 Malegaon blast case

Staff Reporter
On two consecutive days, two witnesses turned hostile in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, taking the total number of hostile witnesses to 12 now.

On Wednesday, the two witnesses resiled from their statements recorded in 2011 by the Anti-Terrorism Aquad (ATS).

A day earlier, the two witnesses who turned hostile were connected with Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit, an accused in the case.

