e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Two more test positive for Omicron variant in Mumbai; total cases in Maharashtra jump to 10
Advertisement

Legal

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:14 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Another Aryan Khan drugs case accused gets bail

Staff Reporter
FPJ Legal: Another Aryan Khan drugs case accused gets bail | AFP Photo

FPJ Legal: Another Aryan Khan drugs case accused gets bail | AFP Photo

Advertisement

On Monday, another accused Vikrant Chhokar in the drugs case connected with Bolywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by a special court.

He is the 18th accused in the case to secure bail, of the total 20 accused.

Chhokar was detained from the cruise shop and was among the first arrests in the case. The NCB claims it seized 10 g of Cocaine from him.

ALSO READ

FPJ Legal: Bombay HC seeks reply from Maharashtra govt on co-opted members in MBMC FPJ Legal: Bombay HC seeks reply from Maharashtra govt on co-opted members in MBMC

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:14 PM IST
Advertisement