FPJ Legal: Another Aryan Khan drugs case accused gets bail

On Monday, another accused Vikrant Chhokar in the drugs case connected with Bolywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by a special court.

He is the 18th accused in the case to secure bail, of the total 20 accused.

Chhokar was detained from the cruise shop and was among the first arrests in the case. The NCB claims it seized 10 g of Cocaine from him.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:14 PM IST