FPJ Legal: Alleged peddler, who supplied drugs to Aryan Khan and Arbaz Merchant, gets bail

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) case against Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant seems to have weakened as major part of its evidence has not been considered by the courts. The bottom seems to have fallen out of the case.

This can be said so, as a special NDPS court here has granted bail to an alleged peddler, whom the NCB accused of supplying drugs to Khan and Merchant. The court, while releasing him on bail, said he cannot be considered as a peddler as there is no material against him except the confessional statements of Khan and Merchant, who have also retracted from the same.

Notably, even the Bombay High Court while granting bail to Khan and Merchant had said that the alleged incriminating WhatsApp chats do not indicate any conspiracy.

Special judge V V Patil last week, granted bail to Shivraj Harijan, a resident of a chawl in Santacruz who was arrested in October this year and the NCB had recovered around 62 grams of Charas. It claimed that he was a peddler and often supplied drugs to Khan and Merchant.

The special court in its order said perusal of NCB papers reveals that Harijan is arraigned as an accused as supplier of contraband to co-accused Khan and Merchant.

"Prosecution claimed that he is a peddler, who used to supply contraband to the two men. Further it shows that in his confessional statements, Merchant had told that the drug was supplied to him by Harijan. On the basis of this statement the officers recovered 62 gms of dark brown sticky substance purported to be Charas," the judge noted.

The court noted that the NCB failed to bring on record any cogent evidence in that regard.

"Barring the confessional statement of Merchant, there is no prima-facie evidence on record to show that Harijan was supplier of the contraband. Therefore contention of the prosecution cannot be accepted that he is peddler and that he supplied contraband to Merchant," the court held.

"So far as contention of prosecution regarding conspiracy is concerned, aspect of proving conspiracy which deals with depth is required to be considered only at the time of the trial," special judge Patil said, adding, "But prima-facie it needs to be shown that there is case of conspiracy and abetment as alleged by the prosecution."

"However, considering the material placed on record it cannot be said that prima-facie there is conspiracy and abetment as alleged by the prosecution. Except statement of Merchant, there is no prima-facie evidence on record to show that Harijan committed offence as alleged by the prosecution," the court ruled.

Notably, the HC has also given a similar finding on the aspect of conspiracy as alleged by the NCB.

Commenting on this, senior advocates Aman Hingorani and Prasad Dhakephalkar said that these are prima facie opinions of the courts and that how weak or strong the case is would be decided at the stage of trial.

"These observations and findings are made for a limited purpose of bail but a final finding on this would be at the time of trial. We can say that the observations indicate the case is weak," Dhakephalkar said.

While Hingorani added, "At the very first place, there wasn't any need to make any arrests since the evidence wasn't sufficient, as held by the courts. Nothing can be said as of now as the probe is still on."

