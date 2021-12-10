FPJ Legal: Allahabad High Court quashes FIR against Mirzapur makers, directors, writers

The Allahabad High Court on Friday quashed FIR against Mirzapur makers, directors, writers, reported Live Law.

As per Live Law, the Allahabad High Court quashed the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Farhan Akhar and Ritesh Sidhwani, producers of web series Mirzapur. A Bench of Justice MC Tripathi and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi also quashed the FIR against 'Mirzapur Series' Directors and Writers namely Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, Puneet Krishna, and Vineet Krishna.

The FIR was lodged against Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani on 17th January 2021 at Kotwali Dehat Police Station (Mirzapur).

The FIR was lodged under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public statements to mischief of the IPC, along with sections of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 12:53 PM IST