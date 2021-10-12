FPJ Legal: Akil Kureshi and Indrajit Mahanty take oath as new chief justices

Agartala/Jaipur: Indrajit Mahanty was on Tuesday sworn-in by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya as the sixth Chief Justice of Tripura High Court at a simple ceremony in the Raj Bhavan in Agartala, maintaining the Covid protocols. Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday administered oath to Justice Akil Kureshi as the new Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court here.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his council of ministers, leaders of various political parties, judges of the High Court and senior bureaucrats were present on the occasion.

Tripura High Court was set up in March, 2013 along with the full fledged High Courts in Meghalaya and Manipur.

Justice Mahanty was serving in the Rajasthan High Court before being transferred to Tripura High Court as Chief Justice. He succeeded Justice Akil Kureshi, who was transferred to Rajasthan High Court as Chief Justice.

Kureshi, who took oath in English, was the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court before being transferred to Rajasthan in place of Indrajit Mahanty, who has been posted as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court. Justice Kureshi is one of the senior-most high court judges in the country, was originally elevated as an Acting Chief Justice in the Gujarat High Court in November 2018 and has been in news due to his non-elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and others were present on the occasion.

