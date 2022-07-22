Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa gets relief from Supreme Court in corruption case

BS Yediyurappa |

The Supreme Court on Friday gave a relief to former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa in a corruption case against him. The apex court has put on hold criminal proceedings against him, according to NDTV report.

The Karnataka High Court had refused to cancel an FIR registered against Yediyurappa, who is accused in a land allocation scam.

He is accused of denotifying acres of land illegally in 2006-7 and allotting the land to entrepreneurs when he was Deputy CM of Karnataka. The case was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In 2020, the High Court had rejected his request that the FIR registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta police be cancelled.

The FIR was registered against BS Yediyurappa in 2013 after a private complaint made by one Vasudeva Reddy alleged the former chief minister had denotified land in Bellandur and Devarabeesanahalli, acquired to develop an IT park.