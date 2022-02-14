Elected representative cannot be disqualified if their parents are beneficiaries of any govt scheme: Bombay HC

In a significant order, the Bombay High Court at the Nagpur seat last week dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of an MLA on the ground that his father was a beneficiary of a government scheme regarding housing. The HC held that the law permits disqualification of a member of the house, only if s/he themselves become a beneficiary of any government scheme.

A bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Anil Pansare ruled that if parents of an elected representative are beneficiaries of a government scheme then the elected person cannot be disqualified.

The bench was hearing a writ petition filed by one Ravidant Bopche seeking to disqualify the election of an MLA from the region, whose name isn't mentioned in the HC order or its website.

Bopche claimed that the MLA's father was a beneficiary of a government scheme under which he has received a subsidy for the construction of a “Pack House."

"This indicates that the MLA is the indirect beneficiary of a Government Project and therefore, disqualified to be elected in the state Legislative Assembly Elections," Bopche's counsel argued.

However, the state counsel for the election commission pointed out that the petition was untenable as it is filed beyond the time limit provided under the law of limitation. The counsel further highlighted that Bopche could have filed an election petition to challenge the MLA's election but he didn't choose to do so and thus now cannot file this and seek relief.

The bench, accordingly, said, "We are of the view that Bopche cannot be permitted to invoke the writ jurisdiction, or otherwise it would amount to disrespecting law of limitation. The principle is, what cannot be done directly cannot be allowed to be done indirectly."

Further, Bopche cited the provisions under the Constitution of India which allows disqualification of an elected person if s/he becomes a beneficiary of any scheme floated by either the Union or any of the state governments.

"The provision clarifies that disqualification can be allowed only when the legislator holds any Office of Profit under the Government of India or government of any State," the bench stated. "In the present case, it is an admitted fact that the father of the MLA and not the legislator himself, who is the beneficiary under the government scheme," the bench noted, adding, "The law speaks of disqualification of the member-only and not his father or mother."

"Here, the disqualification has not been earned by the MLA himself, and so we do not think that any aid could be taken by Bopche from Article 191(1)(a) of the Constitution of India for taking up the cause in this petition," the bench said while dismissing it.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 09:12 PM IST