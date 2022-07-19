ED opposes bail plea of NCP leader Nawab Malik, says 'it's a ‘ploy’ to hide long stay out of jail'

Nawab Malik | PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday opposed the bail application of NCP leader Nawab Malik arrested in a money laundering case in February and called his bail plea a ‘ploy’ to hide that he has been more than six weeks out of jail for medical treatment.

The ED further said that Malik had applied for temporary bail and the court had partly allowed this on May 13 for taking treatment at a private hospital of his choice. It has been more than six weeks that he has been ostensibly at large for medical treatment, it said and called Malik’s bail application a ‘ploy’ to hide this. It said further that it has no credible information on his health status and that he has not raised any medical grounds and hence if treatment in a private hospital is no longer required, he may be lodged in jail in the interest of investigation.

It cited an eyewitness statement and said that the witness has stated that an amount of Rs. 55 lakhs was paid illegally for a property in Kurla that was usurped which it claims is ‘proceeds of crime’ under the anti-money laundering law. It said further that Malik connived with Dawood gang members for usurping this land. The agency said the land was controlled by Malik through a company Solidus Investment and his active role is shown from the fact that he attended several meetings to resolve the issue on who should control the usurped land.