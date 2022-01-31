Don't keep ex-gratia claims of COVID-19 victims' kin pending if not filed online: Bombay HC tells Maharashtra govt

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government to disburse ex-gratia compensation to kin of Covid victims and not keep their applications pending merely because the same were not filed online.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice VG Bisht asked the Maharashtra government, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Union government to file their affidavits in reply by February 11.

The HC is hearing a public interest litigation field by an NGO, Prameya Welfare Foundation, seeking directions to the state government to pay such ex gratia amounts even to those who filed their applications physically or by post, and not through the state government's online portal.

Government pleader Poornima Kantharia told HC that so far the state had received a total of 114 applications for ex gratia payments physically or by post in the Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban area. Of these, 54 applicants had been contacted by the state authorities and assisted with the online procedure. Their applications were now pending with the BMC, said Kantharia.

She also informed the HC that they have been unable to trace the whereabouts of 14 of these applicants and hence, was unable to assist them with the online method of applying.

CJ asked Kantharia: “Ms Kantharia are you willing to make a statement that merely because someone had applied physically, his or her application for ex gratia payment will not be rejected?”

To this Kantharia said that the government had started the online portal in accordance with the Supreme Court order and the same was meant for the benefit of the applicants. She said that the government was willing to provide requisite assistance to those who were not comfortable with the online system of applications.

The NGO’s advocate Sumedha Rao said that the SC order also stated that the ex gratia must be paid within 30 days of one applying for the same, “Almost 50 people applied for the payment physically between October and November last year from across Maharashtra before the formation of the portal," said Rao.

These applications have been acknowledged by the concerned collector but the claimants have not been paid yet. “The formation of the portal was delayed. Let them (state) not delay payment for those who applied physically before the portal was formed,” added Rao.

While asking the respondents to file their replies, the HC said that the government must not insist on online filing from those applicants who come with physical applications.

The HC said in its order: “And earnest steps must be taken by the state to assist them (applicants). But if they aren't in a position to apply online, do not keep their application pending on the ground of online applications.”

The HC has kept the PIL for hearing on February 14.

