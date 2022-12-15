Domestic violence case: Ex-partner of tennis player says he filed old medical docs on father's illness before court to justify delay in appeal | Representative Image

A former live-in partner of a tennis player has told a sessions court that he had placed old medical documents before it showing his father's illness as a reason to justify filing a late appeal. The order had directed him to temporarily pay Rs. 1.5 lakhs monthly to her in a domestic violence case of 2014.

The sportsman had filed the appeal seven months after the order of a magistrate court in February this year. An appeal in such cases is supposed to be filed within 30 days of the order.

The player had given the reason that he had to travel frequently to Kolkata to help his ill father. His partner's response pointed out that he had annexed hospital admission and discharge documents of his father to support his claim, which date to Feb 2020. "It is submitted that these medical records pertain to Feb 2020 and they are of no aid to appellant as they are of two years prior to the date of the order attempted to be challenged and hence cannot be relied upon to explain the delay." It added that he was fully available during the time and now that the order was not in his favour, he was deliberately using the excuse of his father's illness to mislead the court.

His former partner filed a response on Thursday before the court to his plea for condonation of delay in filing the appeal. She also attached screenshots from his social media profile showing him with an actor - his girlfriend. Her response said further that he was "very active and busy with his various interactions, ventures and has even travelled extensively to various destinations with his girlfriend as is evident from his social media profile". She pointed to his "priorities" and "conduct" in the reasons he assigned seeking condonation of the delay. She said his conduct is devoid of any due diligence and efforts to file the appeal in the stipulated time period. She called his manner "callous" and said he has not given any unavoidable reason for condoning the delay and sought his plea be dismissed.