DHFL-Yes Bank case: Remand hearing of Pune builder Avinash Bhosale adjourned | Photo Credit: http://www.abilgroup.com

A special CBI court on Monday yet again adjourned the remand hearing of builder Avinash Bhosale arrested in the Yes Bank-DHFL case.

The builder had challenged his arrest as illegal on technical grounds on Friday when he was first produced before the court. The court had adjourned the hearing of the CBI’s remand application to Monday.

On Monday, the CBI filed its response to his plea challenging his arrest. After a day-long hearing of his counsel Vijay Aggarwal along with Rahul Agarwal and the Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh on the legality of arrest, the court adjourned the CBI’s plea seeking his custody for interrogation to today.

Meanwhile, the builder will continue to stay at a guesthouse where he was accommodated after adjournment on Friday.