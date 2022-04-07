Dheeraj Wadhawan wants case transfer from CBI court that ordered him to be shifted to JJ, claims bias

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan has sought a transfer of the CBI case concerning defrauding Yes Bank, in which he is an accused, to another court, claiming bias of the special CBI judge against him. The court had passed an order directing him to be immediately shifted to state-run JJ hospital after learning of his prolonged hospitalization at a private hospital.

The court had made adverse remarks against Wadhawan regarding being admitted in a private hospital for a prolonged period of several months without its knowledge. It had also remarked that he had played fraud upon another special court designated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to get a favourable order for admission in a private hospital by suppressing before that court that it had already rejected his plea for the same.

The CBI court had further said in its order, “It is required to pose a question to ourselves being a common man and what will be the feeling of common man or co-inmates of Dheeraj Wadhawan who are detained in prison…that high influential accused can do anything with the aid and assistance of jail authority.”

It had added that the feeling is also supported by the fact that there is prima facie evidence against the accused that he is a prime beneficiary along with Kapil Wadhawan (his brother and co-accused) of crime proceeds which are in thousands of crores and still they are enjoying the crime proceeds by availing speciality medical facility, when there is availability of treatment in premier state-run JJ hospital.

The court had also passed remarks on the conduct of Taloja Jail authority and concerned persons of private Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Wadhawan has challenged the CBI court’s order before the Bombay High Court in which it had directed him to be shifted to the state-run JJ hospital. The order is expected on Friday (Apr 8).

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 10:31 PM IST