Developer Dharmesh Jain surrenders before Bombay HC

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

Developer Dharmesh Jain of Nirmal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd has been taken into custody by jail authorities to serve 7 days of simple imprisonment for civil contempt of court.

Pursuant to Supreme Court (SC) order, Jain surrendered before the Bombay High Court (HC) on Friday. On May 14, the SC had sentenced Jain to seven days’ simple imprisonment under the Contempt of Courts Act for non-compliance of its and an HC order.

As per the law, civil prisoners and criminal prisoners are to be segregated. In Mumbai, the civil prisoners are lodged in Byculla Jail.

The SC had in March found Jain guilty for wilful disobedience of its October 2021 order and of a Bombay HC order dated August 8, 2019.

In August 2019, the Bombay HC, in a commercial dispute between Nirmal Infrastructure and Urban Infrastructure Real Estate Fund over a share purchase agreement, had directed the former to deposit a certain amount following an arbitral award of Rs 78 crore against it. Jain and Nirmal Infrastructure had approached the SC against this order.

As a last chance, the SC had kept its sentence in abeyance for two weeks to allow Jain to "purge the contempt and comply with the orders". The SC had, however, said that in case Jain fails to deposit the amount then he will surrender before the concerned court or authority to undergo the sentence.

The apex court had also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh to be deposited in two weeks before the HC. Of this, Rs 1 lakh is to be given to the state legal aid services authority and Rs 4 lakh to the Urban Infrastructure Real Estate Fund.

The Urban Infrastructure Real Estate Fund had approached the SC last year seeking contempt action against the developer for non-compliance.