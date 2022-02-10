Delhi riots: Court reserves order on JNU student Sharjeel Imam's bail plea

A court in Delhi on Thursday reserved its order on the bail plea moved by JNU student Sharjeel Imam after hearing the argument of the special public prosecutor and defense counsel.

On January 24, 2021, a court had ordered sedition charges to be slapped on Sharjeel Imam for delivering alleged inflammatory speeches at Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh, and the Jamia area in Delhi.

Imam has been accused of making inflammatory speeches which led to violence outside Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019.

According to Indian Express, during the hearing, Imam's lawyer said that we cannot afford to have a system where conspiracies become endless and are rendered in perpetuity.

Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, who addressed arguments for bail on behalf of Imam in a northeast Delhi riots UAPA case, told Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat how cognizance of sedition and UAPA taken by the court for giving inflammatory speeches at Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University could be sustained in the main conspiracy of the Delhi riots case.

Delhi Police in April 2020 alleged that Sharjeel's speech promoted enmity between people that led to riots in the Jamia Millia Islamia University area.

An FIR was registered against him by Delhi Police under IPC sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting or attempting to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever) among others.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 07:18 PM IST