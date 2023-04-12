 Delhi HC seeks centre's response on disclosing collegium recommendations under RTI
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalDelhi HC seeks centre's response on disclosing collegium recommendations under RTI

Delhi HC seeks centre's response on disclosing collegium recommendations under RTI

The court was hearing a batch of three petitions on whether the recommendations made by the collegium can be disclosed under the RTI Act.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 06:52 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Union of India on pleas seeking information in respect of recommendations of the Supreme Court collegium under the Right to Information Act 2005.

Justice Praatibha M Singh asked additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma to seek appropriate instructions and file an affidavit, fixing the matter in May.

Read Also
Pune: PMPML organizes RTI workshop for its employees
article-image

Plea filed regarding recommendations made between 1990-92

The court was hearing a batch of three petitions on whether the recommendations made by the collegium can be disclosed under the RTI Act.

One of the pleas have been filed by one Dr. Vinod Surana, who had sought information regarding recommendations made between 1990 and 1992 by the then CJI and Chief Justice of Madras High Court for elevation of his father P S Surana, as a judge of the Madras High Court.

Supreme court declined to disclose information
Surana, whose appeal was rejected by the CIC on January 31, has sought certified copies of complete documents, records and file nothings relating to the recommendation and certified copies of documents recording th reason for not proceeding with the recommendations. The Supreme Court PIO declined to disclose the information.

Other two petitions are cross appeals filed in a case where one Dinesh Kumar Mishra in 2008 sought information concerning the appointment of two judges in the Guwajati High Court.

Read Also
SC collegium slams centre for not notifying Madras HC lawyer's elevation as judge: 'Matter of grave...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi HC seeks centre's response on disclosing collegium recommendations under RTI

Delhi HC seeks centre's response on disclosing collegium recommendations under RTI

Use preventive detention laws in rarest cases: Supreme Court

Use preventive detention laws in rarest cases: Supreme Court

SC agrees to hear plea challenging constitutional validity of provision of Maternity Benefit Act on...

SC agrees to hear plea challenging constitutional validity of provision of Maternity Benefit Act on...

Karnataka judge sacked for incomplete judgement

Karnataka judge sacked for incomplete judgement

Bombay HC quashes 2019 case against Salman Khan: 'Judicial process need not be means of needless...

Bombay HC quashes 2019 case against Salman Khan: 'Judicial process need not be means of needless...