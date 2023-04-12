Delhi HC seeks centre's response on disclosing collegium recommendations under RTI

File Photo

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Union of India on pleas seeking information in respect of recommendations of the Supreme Court collegium under the Right to Information Act 2005.



Justice Praatibha M Singh asked additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma to seek appropriate instructions and file an affidavit, fixing the matter in May.

Plea filed regarding recommendations made between 1990-92

The court was hearing a batch of three petitions on whether the recommendations made by the collegium can be disclosed under the RTI Act.

One of the pleas have been filed by one Dr. Vinod Surana, who had sought information regarding recommendations made between 1990 and 1992 by the then CJI and Chief Justice of Madras High Court for elevation of his father P S Surana, as a judge of the Madras High Court.

Supreme court declined to disclose information

Surana, whose appeal was rejected by the CIC on January 31, has sought certified copies of complete documents, records and file nothings relating to the recommendation and certified copies of documents recording th reason for not proceeding with the recommendations. The Supreme Court PIO declined to disclose the information.



Other two petitions are cross appeals filed in a case where one Dinesh Kumar Mishra in 2008 sought information concerning the appointment of two judges in the Guwajati High Court.