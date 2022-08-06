Delhi: Court grants bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, in money laundering case

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain | Photo: PTI

A Delhi court on Saturday granted interim bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, in a money laundering case. The Rouse Avenue court granted interim bail to Poonam Jain on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Court while granting interim bail noted that she was not arrested during investigation.

Meanwhile, Satyendar Jain also withdrew his interim bail application.

He had earlier moved an interim bail on medical grounds however his lawyer today stated that he is getting discharged from the hospital today and they wish to withdraw the application for interim bail.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, in May, Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. A month before that, assets worth Rs 4.81 crore linked to the Aam Aadmi Party minister's family were attached by the ED in a disproportionate assets case.

Earlier, a Delhi court took cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others in connection with a money laundering case. The court said that there is sufficient incriminating evidence about the involvement of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case.

“Looking to the material on record, it can be said that there is prima facie sufficient incriminating evidence about the involvement of the accused,”the court order read.