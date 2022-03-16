Delhi High Court allows re-opening of 4 floors of mosque in Nizamuddin Markaz in view of Shab-e-Baraat festival

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed re-opening of 4 floors of mosque in Nizamuddin Markaz in view of Shab-e-Baraat festival, according to Hindustan Times.

It also removed all restrictions on the number of people who can offer prayers at the mosque.

The mosque was locked and public entry was prohibited in connection with an alleged case of violation of Covid-19 norms.

Questioning the rationale behind limiting the number of devotees, Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said, "Whose guess work was it? Has there been a restriction on the number of people? Where is the order of restrictions on the number? Once they say that they will maintain Covid protocol, then it is fine. It should be left to the wisdom of the devotees."

"It's agreed that the management will ensure that while allowing the devotees on a particular floor, the Covid protocols and social distancing," the court said in its order.

Earlier in the day the Delhi Police also permitted the management to hold prayers on four floors of at Masjid Bangley Wali on Shab-e-Barat. However, only less than 100 people will be allowed on each storey, in accordance with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDA) guidelines.

However, the police said foreigners will not be allowed inside the Markaz premises and no “Tablighi activities” will be permitted during the reopening period.

This comes two days after when the Delhi HC had directed the Delhi Waqf Board to file an application before the police station concerned seeking permission for the reopening of the entire masjid premises in Nizamuddin Markaz for offering prayers.

During the course of the hearing, Centre's counsel Rajat Nair assured the court that the application will be considered as per law immediately and fairly.

The Markaz has remained shut since March 3, 2020, following a spurt in Covid positive cases on the premises.

In the earlier hearing, advocate Nair, appearing on behalf of the Centre, had said that the offering of namaz' by five people was allowed earlier, and can be done this year also in the religious festivals.

In the previous hearing, the bench asked: "Mr Nair, you please seek instructions as to in case there is no objection to the opening of the first floor, what objection may be there for the opening of the remaining portion, de hors your submission that you have no objection as far as religious festivals are concerned. Why not for every day?"

Petitioner's counsel argued that there was no reason as to why any restriction should be placed and the mosque premises should not be opened.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Delhi HC allows 50 people to offer namaz 5 times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramadan 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 05:34 PM IST