Dawood links: SC grants interim bail for gutka baron JM Joshi | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to gutka baron JM Joshi who was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a special court for helping fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim set up gutka units in Pakistan in 2002.

Joshi had been sentenced in the case along with two others. The businessman had approached the Bombay High Court with an appeal against the sentence and also a plea for suspension of the sentence.

HC had earlier refused to hear the matter

The HC by order on Feb 10, refused to hear both on the ground that it should be heard by a single judge bench as the sentence was only of 10 years and it had come before a division bench. The HC bench had sent the matter back to the Chief Justice of the HC for consideration on this aspect. Joshi’s advocate had argued before the SC that his continued incarceration on technical grounds is causing grave injustice to him as he is suffering from serious ailments and requires constant medical attention.

The SC did not enter into the merits of the case. It stated in its order that since the appeal is pending before the Bombay HC, the application for suspension of sentence is liable to be considered expeditiously and it cannot be allowed to swing like a pendulum for hyper technical reasons.

A division bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case and in particular the age of the appellant and the various serious ailments from which he is suffering, it deem it fit to direct that the appellant shall be released on interim bail, on conditions set by the trial court.

The order further requested the Chief Justice of Bombay HC to take appropriate decision within a period of two weeks from the date of its order, Feb 20, on placing it before an appropriate bench. It directed that the court registry may request the appropriate court where the appeal is placed, to take a decision expeditiously, in not longer than four weeks after the matter comes before it, on Joshi’s plea of sentence suspension.

