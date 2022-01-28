COVID-19: Maharashtra govt says it is 'fully geared to meet any eventuality arising out of further spread of Omicron variant'

The Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday assured the Bombay High Court that the situation concerning the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state was under control and that the authorities were “fully geared to meet any eventuality arising out of further spread of Omicron variant”.

The assurance was given to a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and M S Karnik which was hearing public interest litigations on several issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the management of state's resources for controlling the same.

On Friday, Anil Sakhare, appearing for the BMC, told the court “situation is under 100% control” of the corporation as Covid-19 positivity trend is going down and the government is also taking steps for reopening.

Concurring with the BMC, government pleader Poornima Kantharia said that the situation was under control and that the authorities were prepared to handle the effects of the Omicron variant of the virus if required in future.

The court while accepting the statements noted in its order said, “The state government as well as the BMC submit that the situation is 100 per cent under control and that the government is fully geared to meet any eventuality in future with regard to the spread of the Omicron variant.”

The judges noted in its order that as per the experts, the “Omicron variant was not as lethal as the Delta variant of the virus but was spreading quicker”.

Sakhare further informed the HC that in Mumbai there was a hike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the first week of this month but the numbers are now decreasing.

“As on date, there is no pressure on the hospitals and there is sufficient machinery in place. There is enough oxygen stock available and also medicines,” he said.

The HC has kept the PILs for hearing on February 4.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:55 PM IST