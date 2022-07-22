e-Paper Get App

Court permits Indrani Mukerjea to furnish surety from Thane

The court had extended time for her to find sureties.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 08:59 PM IST
Court permits Indrani Mukerjea to furnish surety from Thane | Photo: Viral Bhayani

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has permitted the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case - Indrani Mukerjea, to furnish a surety from Thane district.

Indrani had made a plea for the same. Earlier, she had approached the court for extending time to furnish surety and said in her plea that she has come out of jail after 6.5 years and her contacts with persons she knew personally have broken.

As per her bail conditions, she is supposed to find two local persons to stand surety for her. She said that it will take her time to furnish sureties and hence sought that she be given eight weeks time to fulfil the condition. The court had extended time for her to find sureties.

article-image

