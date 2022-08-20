'Corruption rampant in govt offices, no file moves without bribe': Karnataka HC

Karnataka HC | Photo: Representative Image

Bengaluru: Tweaking at the ears of the state government, the Karnataka High Court has said that government offices stink of corruption.

"Nowadays, in government offices, corruption has become rampant and no file will be moved without any bribe”, said Justice K Natarajan while denying bail to BT Raju, an assistant engineer at Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

The BDA had allegedly used land belonging to Suvvalal Jain and Suresh Chand Jain for a road without proper acquisition proceedings. An application for an alternative site in lieu of the land was filed by their GPA (General Power of Attorney) holder Manjunath.

Raju allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹1 crore, negotiated it down to ₹60 lakh and was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh in cash on June 7, 2022.

The application by Manjunath was filed in November 2021 before the BDA, but Raju allegedly kept it pending till the day of his trapping by the ACB and his arrest six months later.