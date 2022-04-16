e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Legal / Corruption case: Anil Deshmukh, two aides, suspended cop Sachin Vaze remanded in judicial custody

Corruption case: Anil Deshmukh, two aides, suspended cop Sachin Vaze remanded in judicial custody

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 05:27 PM IST

ANI
ANI
Advertisement

A special CBI court in Mumbai on Saturday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, dismissed policeman Sachin Waze and two others in judicial custody in a corruption case.

Deshmukh, his two aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde were in judicial custody following their arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case, while Sachin Vaze was in judicial custody in the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case.

Earlier this month, all the accused were remanded in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with a corruption case and were produced before Special CBI Judge DP Shingade on Saturday after their remand ended.

The CBI sought custody of Deshmukh for further three days while not pressing for extension of remand for Vaze, Palande and Shinde. However, rejecting the CBI's plea, the court sent all four accused to judicial custody.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 05:27 PM IST