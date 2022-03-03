Cordelia cruise drugs case: Accused can’t be granted bail on ground panch witnesses habitual, says NDPS court

Recently denying bail to an accused in the Cordelia drugs bust case of 2021, Abdul Kadar Shaikh, a special court has said in its detailed order that, on the count that panch witnesses are habitual and amenable to agency’s officers, he cannot be granted bail.

The 30-year-old Jogeshwari residenthad claimed in his bail application that the independent witnesses used by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB), in its search and seizure procedure, arehabitual and hence not credible. He had pointed out that one panch, Adil Usmani, has appeared as a panch witness for the NCB in 16 cases registered by it in a short period of time. He had claimed that this showed that the panch was amenable to the agency’s officers and the alleged recoveries made with the help of such witnesses, cannot be relied upon.

Special Judge under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, VV Patil said in his order regarding this, that the credibility of the panch witnesses will be considered at the trial. At this stage, it said that it cannot be said that they are habitual and amenable to the officers. On that count, he cannot be granted bail, it stated.

Shaikh was arrested on statement of one Mohak Jaiswal, who was arrested on the same day as Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan. Jaiswal had said he had purchased drugs from Shaikh. The NCB claims it had found Shaikh in possession of a commercial quantity of drugs upon a search thereafter.

