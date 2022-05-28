Cordelia Cruise drug bust case: What SIT said while dropping Aryan Khan’s name

Aryan Khan | Photo by ANI

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), while discharging Aryan Khan from the Cordelia cruise drug bust case, said in its chargesheet that there was no evidence against him in terms of drugs seizure or incriminating WhatsApp chats which would implicate him.

The SIT, which took over the investigation from the Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last November, after allegations were made against then zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has said: “The mobile phone of Aryan Khan was not formally seized, also none of the chats recovered from his phone connects him to the present case,” adds the chargesheet.

In addition, analysis of voluntary statements of Arbaaz Merchant recorded by the NCB and SIT reveal that six grams of charas recovered from him was not for consumption by Aryan. “Hence, no complaint is being filed against him in the instant case,” reads the chargesheet.

While filing chargesheet against Arbaaz, the SIT has said that Aryan’s friend is “involved in purchase of charas and its use. Forensic extraction report of Arbaaz A Merchant’s device shows multiple drugs chats... Hence, Arbaaz A Merchant has committed offences,” adds the chargesheet.