Clubhouse case: Accused just 18, keeping him in jail will adversely impact him, says court while granting bail

A magistrate court that granted bail to an 18-year-old accused in the Clubhouse case wherein objectionable comments were made on Muslim women, has said in its detailed order that he is just 18, a student and keeping him in jail will adversely impact him and his family personally as well as impact his future prospects.

"Accused is just 18 years of age, a student and a son of a widowed mother. He is the only main person of his family. These aspects

collectively leads to inference that keeping him in jail will adversely affect him personally as well as his family and his future prospects," the court stated.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komalsing Rajput further stated that the possibility of commencement of trial and its conclusion in near future appear dim and added that bail is the rule and jail is exceptional. "Pre-trial detention is not advisable and can not be permitted in the form of punishment," the magistrate added.

The court, however, while granting the youngster the relief, also noted that the record clearly reflects that the youngster crossed all limits of decency and morality while posting information on social platforms. It then directed that he undergo counseling for general social behavior and for following netiquettes or norms of behaviour while using social media and other online platforms.

Suyal will have to submit the report to the court about compliance of these directions within two months from his release from jail. The youth will also have to submit a report after the conclusion of counseling sessions.

Suyal's advocates Akshay Bafna and Gayatri Gokhale had sought bail for him on the grounds that the investigation is complete in the matter and the chargesheet being filed, his custody is no longer required. They had told the court further that his father had died on duty while serving in the army in 2021, The bail application also claimed that he had been made a scapegoat in the case.

