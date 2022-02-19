Class 10, 12 board exams: Supreme Court to hear plea against offline exams on February 21

The Supreme Court has fixed a hearing on Monday on offline exams of classes X and XII, on a plea to order an alternate mode of assessment.

The petition, which has been filed by the students of 15 states through child rights activist and advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, has also sought relief for conducting an improvement exam for those students who are not satisfied with the internal assessment. The respondents include the state boards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

The petition states that the boards have been mum over the ongoing Covid19 situation and have not taken a thoughtful decision regarding the board examinations and declaration of Class 10 and 12 results. While some state boards like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have already released board exams schedules, others are still discussing the way forward, say the petitioners.

"The students are dissatisfied at this kind of behaviour of the State government and other boards. They are stressed and worried about their future and career,” the plea contends, urging formation of a committee to decide the formula of assessment of Class X, XII students, including compartment exams and declaration of results on time.

Students are worried about the conduct of the 10th and 12th board examinations due to the incompletion of the course in a pandemic situation, the petition said.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 08:59 AM IST