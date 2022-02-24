CJI Ramana grappling with Omicron variant for 25 days

Scientists world over panicked on arrival of Omicron, a mild variant of Covid-19, in the United States, Britain and other countries, but their worries receded as it usually does not require hospitalisation and the disease vanishes in less than a week. A realisation has also dawned that Omicron is turning out to be a natural vaccine that has out-manoeuvred the man-made ones.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, however, thinks otherwise and has dubbed Omicron a silent killer. Recounting his ordeal, the CJI said: “I suffered in the first wave but recovered in four days; but now, in this wave, it has been 25 days and I am still suffering.”

He added that he is taking an unusually long time to recover from the strain.

His remarks came in the wake of Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, pleading that the top court must revert to full physical hearing, instead of just two days a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The CJI is no medical expert to judge the disease on the basis of his own experience and so bar association president Vikas Singh persisted that “Omicron is much milder.” The CJI cited “a jump of 15,000 cases now,” apparently based on the official data of the health ministry that put the new Covid-19 infections at 15,702 in 24 hours ending at 8 am and cited how he was still suffering.

“Your lordship has been unlucky in that regard, but people are recovering fast,” Singh pleaded.

CJI Ramana closed the matter, saying, “we will see.”

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 08:36 AM IST