Chandigarh University MMS case: Three accused sent to 7-day police remand

Police produced the three accused in the Kharar court in Punjab's Mohali and sought a ten-day remand.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 19, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
Chandigarh: A court on Monday sent the three accused arrested in the Chandigarh University video case to police remand for a week.

Protests rocked the university campus in Punjab's Mohali since Saturday night over allegations levelled by students that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom.

Some students even claimed that the videos were even leaked. The university authorities, however, dismissed these allegations as "false and baseless".

Police had arrested the woman student who was accused of making the videos, but said she had shared a video of only herself with her 23-year-old "boyfriend", who was arrested from Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

A 31-year-old man was also held from the hill state on Sunday evening in connection with this case.

The two were then handed over to the Punjab Police.

Police also seized the phones of the three accused for forensic examination.

The Punjab Police on Monday formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the matter.

An FIR under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered in the matter and further probe is on, the police said.

