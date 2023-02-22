CBI’s corruption case: Vaze wants bail like Deshmukh & others, says he is witness now | PTI

Mumbai: In the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) corruption case against NCP leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, accused turned prosecution witness Sachin Vaze has written to court seeking release from judicial custody in the agency’s case on grounds of parity with his co-accused who have all secured bail.

Vaze: Significant change in circumstances now

There is a significant change in circumstances since the court last rejected his bail plea, he has said from Taloja prison. He also mentioned that his status has changed from that of an accused to a witness and added that he has been granted pardon by the court. Vaze further stated that further investigation is ongoing and the trial will take several years to conclude. “Thus, prolonged incarceration will cause great injustice and prejudice to me,” his letter read.

He also pointed out that his statement has been recorded by a magistrate under Sec 164 of the CrPC. These statements are recorded to ensure that they are voluntary and not given under pressure. “I am committed to stand by the statement of truth…” he stated in his handwritten letter to the court.

The CBI filed a response to his plea and while not expressly seeking to dismiss his plea, pointed out that purpose of retaining the approver in custody till the end of trial is not with the objective to punish him for coming forward to help the prosecution, but to protect him from possible rage and resentment of his co-accused against whom he will be testifying.

The agency finally stated that the court could pass an order it deems fit in accordance with law.

