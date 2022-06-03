Can't behave unruly with govt official, no matter how serious the grievance: Bombay HC

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

The Bombay High Court granted pre-arrest bail to a man from Pune for unruly behaviour and assaulting officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) after imposing a cost of Rs 25,000. The amount has to be utilised for the welfare of a gram panchayat.

Justice Bharti Dangre, on May 24, granted pre-arrest bail to one Pravin Bhogawade after he expressed repentance over his act. The court, however, noted that a normal citizen, however serious his grievance may be, shall not be permitted to deal with government officials in the manner in which Bhogawade had reacted.

The HC was hearing a pre-arrest bail plea filed by Bhogawade who apprehended arrest in an FIR registered against him at the Ranjangaon MIDC police station in Pune district by an assistant engineer of MSEDCL.

According to the FIR, on February 26 when the official and some staff members went to the village, a quarrel took place after the disconnection of certain feeder lines. Many villagers, including Bhogawade, gathered at the spot. The MSEDCL official claimed that while he was discharging his duty as a public servant, Bhogawade indulged in unruly behaviour and levelled serious allegations against him and other staff members. Bhogawade also allegedly abused and threatened them. He further pushed the official and assaulted him, alleged the complaint.

Bhogawade’s advocate, Ravindra Pachundkar, said that his client is repenting and that the incident took place as he was feeling anxious. Also, Bhogawade is young, without criminal antecedents, and is willing to cooperate with the investigation officer.

Additional Public Prosecutor Prajakta P Shinde opposed the plea stating that Bhogawade kept on having confrontations with officials and had indulged in a similar act when Covid-19 guidelines were in operation.

The court, however, accepted Bhogawade’s assurance and directed his release on bail against personal bond of Rs 25,000 in the event of his arrest.

The court also directed him to pay Rs 25,000 to Ganegaon Khalsa Gram Panchayat in Shirur taluka for the welfare of the people from the gram panchayat.