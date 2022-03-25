Cancel child marriages, register offences in such cases: Plea before Bombay HC

While seeking strict implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA), a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court praying that child marriages should be cancelled and offence be registered in cases of child marriages.

The PIL filed by Child Marriage Prohibition Committee raising issues related to child marriages in Maharashtra and non-implementation of PCMA. It states that a large number of child marriages go unreported and the actual number of such marriages are much higher than the official figures.

Highlighting the negative effects of early marriage, the plea says that it has devastating consequences on a girl's life. Girls married young are far less likely to stay in school, with lifelong economic impacts, it says.

Not only are child brides frequently deprived for their rights to health, education and participation, they are also at greater risk of experiencing dangerous complications in pregnancy and childbirth, contracting HIV/AIDS and suffering domestic violence.

Suggesting solutions for effective implementation of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, plea says that exclusive officers should be appointed throughout the State. Observations by such exclusive officers should be given judicial importance, which can be a base for investigation and registering offences under PCMA.

Role of police officers need to be amplified in child marriage cases, the plea says.

Plea also says that there is a need to include Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU) which can work in co-ordination with various authorities.

“This social evil must be rooted out through the legal method, with stricter penal provisions and accountability checks for authorities established under PCA,” plea reads.

It further contends that child marriage limits young girls' skills, resources, knowledge, social support, mobility and autonomy, and make them extremely vulnerable to domestic violence, abuse and abandonment, it was contended.

The plea prays that rules should be framed for effective implementation of PCMA.

Apart from registration of offences of child marriages, the plea prays that process should be initiated for cancellation of child marriages.

It also prays that the court may frame guidelines based on some implementable solutions suggested to make PCMA effective.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:03 PM IST