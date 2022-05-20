Calcutta HC dismisses Bengal minister Paresh Adhikary's daughter from teaching service, asks her to return salary

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered immediate dismissal of Anikta Adhikary, daughter of MoS Education Paresh Adhikary, from her services as a teacher of political science in one of the state-run schools in Cooch Behar.

The court also asked her to return all the salaries that she had earned since November 2018 to the court registrar in two installments.

According to High Court sources, the first installment should be paid on June 7 and the second installment on July 7.

“The post as of now will remain vacant and shall be embarked to the petitioner. The petitioner claimed that she got more marks than Ankita. Ankita has also been barred from entering the school premises till further orders,” said the court sources quoting the order of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

It can be noted that Justice Gangopadhyay had ordered a CBI probe against MoS education Paresh Adhikary in connection with the alleged illegal recruitment of his daughter in a government school even though her name did not appear in the merit list.

After being quizzed for over four hours on Thursday, Adhikary was again quizzed on Friday. At morning 10: 30 am, he reached the CBI office at Nizam Palace and till the time of reporting he was still being quizzed.

According to CBI sources, there were some irregularities in the statement given by Adhikary on Thursday for which he was summoned again on Friday.

It can be recalled that Adhikary was the acting food minister of the state from 2006 to 2011 during the former Left Front government and later defected to Trinamool Congress from Forward Bloc.

Meanwhile, the BJP youth wing on Friday staged an agitation outside the SSC building in Salt Lake highlighting the alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment scam by the ruling Trinamool Congress government. After a scuffle with the police, the BJP cadres were detained.

On the other hand, Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting to do the needful for the appointment of the ‘long deprived would-be teachers’.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:21 PM IST