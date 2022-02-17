Calcutta HC allows woman to terminate 35-week pregnancy

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed a 35 weeks pregnant woman to undergo abortion.

According to the court’s verdict, if any disability is seen in the foetus, then if the parents want they can go for abortion up to 35 weeks from conceiving.

The court verdict also clearly states that in case of any ‘problem’ the mother of the child will be held responsible and she cannot blame anyone else.

A woman after learning that her child will be born with a spine disability had moved the Calcutta High Court seeking permission for abortion as she had conceived for over 24 weeks.

According to a gynecologist, the woman had moved the High Court in the last week of October last year and also said that late abortion is a ‘risky affair’.

“Normally through anomaly scans, we get to know about the foetus within 18-20 weeks for conceiving. But the more late it becomes, it becomes more risky for abortion. In this case also it is risky as the verdict came after three months,” said the gynecologist.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:34 PM IST