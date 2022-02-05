Budget 2022: Where is the booster for judiciary? Bombay HC poser to Union over vacant post of DRAT chief

"We have read that the recent budget was a booster for economy, we want to know where is the booster for the judiciary," questioned the Bombay High Court on Friday to the Union government. The HC was miffed with the fact that the post of the chairperson of the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT) lying vacant for months altogether.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand Karnik ordered the Union government to submit a note by next Thursday indicating the road map for filling up the vacancy.

Chief Justice Datta while expressing his dismay over the fact, made a passing remark, "We read that the current budget is a booster for economy, where is a booster for the judiciary?"

The judges emphasized that DRAT is an important institution for a city like Mumbai which is the financial capital of the country.

"Please convey the concern of the court to the officer. If by next Thursday if we do not get a proper picture, we may have to think otherwise," CJ Datta said, adding, "On the one hand, we want to boost the economy and on the other hand we are not letting banks recover money."

"Mumbai is the financial capital of the nation, so commercial matters have to be given importance," Justice Karnik on the bench said.

The bench further expressed displeasure on the fact that the DRAT has been functioning without its chairperson for months now. It also said that because of this the HC was forced to hear matters which were to be actually heard by the DRAT.

The bench said, "You (government) must know that we are doing the function of the DRAT."

At this, additional solicitor general (ASG) Anil Singh told the bench that the matter is being pursued with "due diligence."

The judges responded, "We are tired of the adjectives being used like 'due diligence.' What 'due diligence is being done? We want to know."

Notably, the judges were hearing petitions seeking directives to the Union government to expeditiously appoint a chairperson of the DRAT, Mumbai bench.

Further, ASG Singh submitted that the government has almost cleared the names for the post of chairperson. He sought three weeks more time to make the picture clear.

"Either the names are cleared or not. There is nothing like almost cleared," CJ Datta remarked, adding, "We expressed our mind in December 2021, it has been 2 months since. We need a roadmap that this is what is done and this is what remains to be done."

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 06:00 AM IST