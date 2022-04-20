BS-IV compliant vehicles: Bombay High Court quashes cancelled registrations

The Bombay High Court has quashed all blacklisted orders on the second sale of Bharat Stage-IV compliant vehicles and also directed that the cancelled registrations of these be restored.

The matter arose from an October 24, 2018 order of the apex court, which had ruled that BS-IV compliant vehicles could not enter the market or ply the Indian roads after April 1, 2020. It had given the cut-off date as March 31, 2020. Because of the pandemic, directions were issued for flexibility and hence it was directed that details of such vehicles be uploaded on the E-Vaahan portal by the cut-off date. The idea was that dealers should not offload huge stocks of such vehicles after April 1, 2020 as the regime was moving towards cleaner energy and fuels.

A bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Madhav Jamdar noted in the order that in these circumstances, something peculiar happened and that dealers did have unsold stock and transferred these vehicles in the names of individuals. These individuals were proprietors, partners of the dealerships. It noted further that these individuals who had legitimately bought these vehicles, then sold these to individuals.

“We imagine this was common business prudence as no individual director would know what to do with 295 BMWs or Mercedes Benzes.” The bench said that the transport authorities seemed to have taken a stand that such secondhand sales after March 31, 2020 by these distributors were illegal. “We do not believe this is a correct reading of these orders,” it stated, adding that it saw nothing in the orders to support such a rigid view.

“The only question therefore is once these vehicles fall in the class of legitimately registered and permissible BS-IV compliant vehicles, are they prohibited from what is in effect a used car or secondhand sale? This does not seem to have been prohibited by the Supreme Court orders,” the bench opined.

The order was in relation to a bunch of petitions by vehicle owners connected with distributors, challenging the blacklisting of their BS-IV compliant vehicles.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 08:41 AM IST