Bombay High Court offers relief for Tata Communications on notices for reopening assessment

Mumbai: In a reprieve for Tata Communications, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed notices issued by the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax initiating assessment proceedings against it after April 1, 2021 under the fresh amendments to the Finance Act and also the Relaxation Act, which provided for reopening of the assessment.

As per the notices issued, the Income Tax authorities sought to assess the “taxable income” for 2015-16.

The firm – Tata Communications Transformation Services – challenged the validity of the assessment proceedings initiated against it after April 1, 2021 under the provisions of the Act, as it existed before April 1, 2021, read with the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Act, 2020 (the Relaxation Act).

The authorities sought to assess the taxable income on the ground that the Relaxation Act allows reopening of the assessment of previous years even till the year 2015-16. However, the company contested the said contention.

Notably, the Relaxation Act was initially introduced as an ordinance by the Union government amid the pandemic which brought the world to its knees and created difficulties even for the authorities to enforce the law regarding assessment.

“On a plain reading of the Relaxation Act, it is clear that the only power granted to the Central government by the Act is to notify the period during which actions are required to be taken that can fall within the ambit of the Act, and the power to extend the time limit within which those actions are to be taken,” the bench noted.

“A plain reading of the impugned explanations shows that it purports to ‘clarify’ that the unamended provisions of sections 147-151 of the Act will apply for the purposes of issue of notices under section 148 of the Act, which is clearly ultra vires the Relaxation Act,” the judges said, adding, “In any case, the Act is not applicable for assessment years 2015-2016 or any subsequent year and, hence, the question of applicability of the Notification Nos. 20 and 38 of 2021 does not arise. The time limit to issue notice under section 148 of the Act for the assessment years 2015-2016 onwards was not expiring within the period for which section 3(1) of the Relaxation Act was applicable and, hence, it could never apply for these assessment years. As a consequence, there can be no question of extending the period of limitation for such assessment years.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 08:28 AM IST