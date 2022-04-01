Bombay HC upholds order of lower court directly wife to pay maintenance to ex-husband

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has upheld the order of the lower court directing a school teacher to pay interim maintenance to her ex-husband, who claimed to have no source of income.

Justice Bharti Dangre, while upholding the order of a Nanded court, observed that the provisions relating to maintenance and permanent alimony under the Hindu Marriage Act could be invoked by a needy spouse which could also be the husband.

The court said: “The provision of maintenance/ permanent alimony being a beneficial provision for the indigent spouse, the said section can be invoked by either spouse.”

The couple married in 1992. The wife eventually filed for divorce on the grounds of cruelty and desertion, which was granted by the Nanded court in 2015.

However, the husband filed a petition in the lower court, seeking permanent alimony from the wife to the tune of Rs 15,000 per month. He claimed that he had no source of income, although the wife, an MA and a BEd, was employed in a school.

Opposing the plea, the woman claimed that her ex-husband managed a grocery store and also made money by leasing out his autorickshaw. She disputed that the spouse was reliant on her.

In 2017, the lower court had directed the woman to pay Rs 3,000 per month as support to her husband from the date of filing till the petition was dismissed.

In 2019, a similar order was issued, asking the school headmaster to deduct Rs 5,000 from the wife's monthly paycheck and deliver the amount to court as arrears, after she refused to pay her husband.

She had challenged both the orders before the HC.

She contended that directing the wife to pay maintenance to the husband after dissolution of marriage by a decree of divorce, would amount to a travesty of justice. Once the relationship between the husband and wife was severed by a decree of divorce, there could not be any claim made by any of them against each other, she contended.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:59 PM IST