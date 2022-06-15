Bombay HC takes MMRDA to task for demolishing alleged illegal structure 30 minutes before hearing

Bombay High Court | PTI

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court took the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) to task for what it called undue 'haste' in demolishing an alleged illegal structure less than half an hour before the case was due to be heard by the bench, reported LiveLaw.

The structure demolished was apparently in existence for at least 15 years, according to the petitioner.

The petitioner further claimed that it was purchased in a public auction organised by the Debt Recovery Tribunal, in 2007.

"We are not at all happy and deprecate the conduct of the concerned officers of the Respondent-MMRDA," the division bench of Justices AA Sayed and Abhay Ahuja said.

The bench went on to demand that the Metropolitan Commissioner of the MMRDA and the officer responsible explain the haste in demolition.

Read Also Mumbai: MMRDA extends deadline for lease of 2 commercial plots in BKC